Renfrew OPP seeks suspect in Arnprior armed robbery

Renfrew OPP are looking for suspects after an armed robbery in Arnprior last Thursday night.

Police said a masked man exited the passenger side of a car on Russell Street around 11:30 p.m. brandishing a firearm, before demanding a person's wallet. The man then fled the scene in a grey/blue Hyundai hatchback with pink duct tape on the front bumper.

A description of the driver is not available but the robbery suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years-old with dark hair who police believe is under 5'10".

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.