Residents 55 and older can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments Friday

Ontario residents 55 and older can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting on Friday as the province's vaccine rollout continues to expand.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, anyone born in 1966 or earlier can log on to the provincial booking system to register for a vaccine appointment. They can also call the provincial booking line at 1-833-943-3900 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

When using the provincial booking system, you book appointments for both your first and second doses.

The province announced Thursday it would lowering the vaccine age eligibility to 55 across Ontario on Friday.

The new timeline anticipates lowering the age limit gradually throughout May: to 50 and older the week of May 3, 40 and older on May 10, 30 and older on May 17 and 18 and older on May 24.

Some people under 55 have already been able to book appointments through other means. People 40 and over are eligible to book appointments at pharmacies, but not through the provincial booking system.

Among those who can use the provincial system who are under 55: people 45 and older living in high-risk neighbourhoods, licensed child care workers, pregnant people, and First Nations, Metis and Inuit people.

For a full list of who's eligible to book a shot and how to do so, click here.