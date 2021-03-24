Residents urged to be patient during Renfrew County's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Renfrew County's top doctor urges patience from residents when it comes to the local COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer for Renfrew County, said in a video update he knows everyone is eager to be vaccinated, but supplies of the vaccine are being diverted to more harder hit areas of the province, so the local rollout will depend on supply.

"We know that if you're over 75, this is where we've seen most of the illness, most of the death and pretty much all of the tragedy," Cushman said.

"So we have to be patient in Renfrew County, we have to wait our turn, I know we're exasperated, we're fed up, it's been a long winter, but we need to wait our turn, these are the people who really need the vaccine," Cushman said.

Dr. Cushman provides RCD with an update about the expanded #COVID19 vaccine rollout.



Remember to help limit the spread of #COVID19 by:

Practicing #PhysicalDistancing ✔️#WearAMask when you can't ✔️#WashYourHands often to help keep each other safe ✔️https://t.co/MCCUrL2qho — Renfrew County and District Health Unit (@RCDHealthUnit) March 22, 2021

Cushman noted more than 10,000 people have so far been vaccinated in Renfrew County.

Residents are being asked to check the health unit's website for the latest on eligibility for the vaccine and to register or book an appointment.