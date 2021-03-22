Residents warned of military training in Eganville this week

Residents are being warned about military training in the Eganville area this week.

The Canadian Armed Forces said residents near Camp Smitty should be aware of the training that starts Monday and runs through Friday.

Residents will notice military aircraft, vehicles, uniformed soldiers with weapons during the course of the training, along with noises associated with low flying aircrafts, explosives and other weapons.

The Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement its "extremely grateful for the support and understanding of local residents during these valuable training opportunities."