Residents warned to avoid fast moving water

The warmer weather and rain in the forecast has prompted a warning to Renfrew County residents to beware of fast flowing water.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has issued a Water Safety Statement for the Pembroke area until at least April 1 that warns of increased water levels and flows because of the mild weather.

Residents are being asked to be cautious near lakes and rivers and to keep a close watch on children and pets at all times to ensure everyone's safety.

The Ministry said ice is also thinning on large lakes throughout the County and rivers and streams are opening as the ice melts, posing a danger to those who decide to venture out onto the ice.