School bus slides of road in Petawawa, no injuries 

No one was hurt after school bus with 30 kids on board slid off the road in Petawawa on Wednesday afternoon.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said the bus driver was attempting to stop on the shoulder of Petawawa Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when it slid off the road.

No one was hurt and students and the driver were evacuated to a nearby parking lot, where a second bus took them to school. The bus involved in the incident was towed away.

No charges were laid and police ask drivers to be mindful of snow on the shoulder of the road, which can leave the impression the shoulder extends farther than it actually does.