School buses cancelled in Renfrew County, more snow expected Tuesday

It's an extra long Family Day long weekend for students in Renfrew County on Tuesday as school buses have been cancelled because of the snow.

And more snow is on the way on Tuesday.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Renfrew County and much of the Ottawa Valley with 15 more centimetres of snow possible before it tapers off sometime Tuesday.

Environment Canada said gusty winds could also cause visibility problems because of blowing snow. Drivers are being asked to take extra precautions.

Be ready for winter driving this morning. Give plows space and watch for snow banks when merging onto the hwy https://t.co/QsFolZbudZ — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 16, 2021

The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium has cancelled all school bus and taxi transportation services Tuesday because of the snow that had fallen and with more in the forecast.

Schools in the area do remain open.