School buses cancelled with up to 25 cm of snow expected in Kingston 

School buses were cancelled across the Kingston-area on Friday morning as the region prepares for a dumping of snow.

A special weather statement and a snow squall watch are in place for Kingston - Odessa - Frontenac Islands with between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow possible on Friday into Saturday. Snow squalls are expected to develop Friday evening and could last until Saturday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Wind gusts are also expected between 60 and 80 km/h, which could cause problems on area roads because of blowing snow.

Tri-Board Transportation cancelled all of its school bus routes Friday morning in anticipation of the storm.

Due to current and forecasted inclement weather all school bus and taxi transportation is cancelled in the Tri-Board Student Transportation Services jurisdiction. The schools will remain open however any students driven to school by parents or.. https://t.co/oSiG93jd7Z — Tri-Board (@BusDelayNCancel) February 5, 2021

Schools in the area remain open.

OPP are asking drivers to be prepared for the snow and to give themselves extra time to get where they need to go.

With a mixed bag of weather across Eastern #Ontario, the best advice today is #SlowDown. If you HAVE to be somewhere, give yourself extra time, extra following distance AND extra patience. #SeeSnowGoSlow #ONHwys #OttTraffic pic.twitter.com/LukKPDdnhV — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 5, 2021

Environment Canada said the snow and heavy winds could cause power outages in the area, while residents are also asked to secure any loose outdoor objects that may be tossed by the wind.