School cohorts to return to class Monday after COVID-19 case

Seven classes at five different Kingston-area schools have been cleared to return to class on Monday after a possible COVID-19 exposure last week.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health dismissed the eight classes last week after a COVID-19 case was identified that was also a variant of the virus. The Limestone District School Board said on Saturday the cases was reported at Winston Churchill Public School.

KFL&A Public Health has given the all clear to cohorts at Marysville Public School, Module Vanier, Polson Park Public School, Sir John A. Macdonald Public School to return to school as of Monday. One cohort at Winston Churchill Public School remains in self-isolation as a precaution.

The school board said all of the schools remain open for in-person learning.