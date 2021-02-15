Search continues for missing snowmobiler on Ottawa River 

The search continues for a snowmobiler who reportedly went through the ice on the Ottawa River near the bridge in Chapeau on Saturday.

Firefighters and officers with Surete du Quebec responded to a report of a snowmobiler who was missing and had possible gone through the ice around the bridge in Chapeau and a search of the area began. It was called off on Saturday night and resumed on Sunday with the help of a dive team, who found a snowmobile on Sunday afternoon.

The person who was operating the snowmobile has still not been found and a search is expected to continue on Monday.

-With files from Pure Country 96's Brian Burton