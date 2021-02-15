iHeartRadio

Search continues for missing snowmobiler on Ottawa River 

A map of the area shows where a missing snowmobiler is believed to have gone into the river (Yellow), where the boat launch at the Chapeau dock is located (Blue) and where the snowmobile was brought to shore (Blue).

The search continues for a snowmobiler who reportedly went through the ice on the Ottawa River near the bridge in Chapeau on Saturday. 

Firefighters and officers with Surete du Quebec responded to a report of a snowmobiler who was missing and had possible gone through the ice around the bridge in Chapeau and a search of the area began. It was called off on Saturday night and resumed on Sunday with the help of a dive team, who found a snowmobile on Sunday afternoon. 

The person who was operating the snowmobile has still not been found and a search is expected to continue on Monday. 

-With files from Pure Country 96's Brian Burton