Second annual 'Tampon Tuesday' drive underway through March 16

The second annual 'Tampon Tuesday' donation drive is now underway throughout the month of March.

Starting Tuesday, the United Way KFL&A asks that residents donate pads, tampons, liners and other menstrual hygiene products through March 16th.

"We know that menstrual hygiene products are among the most requested items at local food banks and shelters, but the least donated," Bhavana Varma, President and CEO of United Way KFL&A said in a statement.

"There are individuals who are vulnerable, with diverse needs when it comes to menstrual hygiene in our community, and many are eager to help - this is an opportunity to do just that."

With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, the United Way said a public event was not possible this year but drop-off locations have been set up and group collections are encouraged.

Drop-in locations:

United Way KFL&A office, 417 Bagot Street (back entrance): Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Secura Financial, 1375 Gardiners Road: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Napanee, Amherstview and throughout Kingston - look for donation box

Donations can also be made through an Amazon wishlist and monetary donations can be made online.