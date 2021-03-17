Second case of COVID-19 confirmed at Madawaska Valley District High School

One new cases of COVID-19 was reported in Renfrew County on Tuesday as an infection was confirmed in a second student at Madawaska Valley District High School in Barry’s Bay.

Its the second student at the school to test positive in the last week and the Renfrew County and District Health Unit said both are at home in self-isolation while all contacts have been notified to self-isolate and arrange for testing.

While two cases normally means an outbreak is declared, the Health Unit said the situation does not warrant an outbreak status because the exposure was deemed to be outside of the school setting.

It said its working with the school to ensure proper safety measures are in place to protect students and staff.

The one new cases on Tuesday pushed active cases to 20 in the area. Three people are being treated for the virus in hospital.

