Second COVID-19 death reported in Kingston, cases at all-time highs

The second death from COVID-19 was reported in Kingston on Monday as the region deals with its highest levels of the virus since the pandemic began.

The identity of the person who died from the virus has not been released but health officials are continuing their push for residents to stay home as much as possible as highly contagious variants of the virus continue to spread within the community.

Monday's three new cases brought active cases up 131 in KFL&A and two people are receiving treatment in hospital, one in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer for the area said during an update on Monday that the infection rate has reached 54.9 per 100,000 and the third wave is seeing more younger people contract the virus with more serious consequences.

"The vast majority of this sharp rise in cases are in younger people, aged 18 to 29 years of age; however, everyone must strengthen their efforts to contain its spread," Moore said.

"This increased level of COVID-19 activity impacts and threatens our health and lives as variants of the virus double the risk of someone being admitted to intensive care-and increase the risk of death by roughly 60 per cent."

Moore said he anticipates April will be a "very difficult month" for the region and is once again asking residents and businesses to follow public health protocols.

"The risk in our community as never been so high," Moore said, adding that workplaces have been where they've seen a increase in positive cases.

Businesses are also being asked to continue to enforce COVID-19 restrictions to keep the community and their staff and clients safe.

Ontario reported over 4,000 new cases once again on Monday as cases and hospitalizations continue to skyrocket across the province.

1,646 people are hospitalized in Ontario because of the virus, including 619 in intensive care and 408 people breathing with the help of ventilators. Hospitals have started ramping down elective surgeries Monday to ensure they have the capacity to treat more COVID-19 patients if necessary.



The province said it administered 74,722 doses of the vaccine in the previous 24 hours, with 3,214,465 vaccines in total doled out so far.