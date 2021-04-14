Second death this week from COVID-19, cases continue to rise

The second person this week has died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark as cases continue to rise.

The person has not been identified because of patient privacy but they were being treated at Brockville General Hospital.

It's the 56th death from the virus in the Tri-County area since the start of the pandemic and comes after another patient died from the virus on Sunday. Three people have died from the virus so far in 2021.

19 new cases were reported on Tuesday as active cases have risen to 131, while 10 people remain being treated in hospital. Three people are being treated in intensive care and two people are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

The highest number of cases in the area remains in the Eastern portion of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville with 58 cases, while eastern Lanark County has 32 active cases.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is asking residents to stay home as much as possible for this month to avoid spreading the virus and to continue to follow public health protocols.

Getting outside for exercise and fresh air is great but please ensure you strictly distance from others. The Variants of Concern are more transmissible and make up the majority of cases in our area now. If there is a chance you won’t be 2m away – wear a mask! #COVIDSmart pic.twitter.com/5YnAsbE3Om — LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) April 13, 2021

Variants of concern continue to spread within the community, according to the health unit, mostly coming from the Ottawa-area as those who have been infected tend to work in the city.

Ontario reported 3,670 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, slightly lower than Monday's numbers, while the infection rate hit the highest point in a year.

The positivity rate on Tuesday was at 10.3 per cent, the highest since last March when the province's testing capacity was no where near where it is today.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with over 1,800 people now in Ontario hospitals and 626 patients in intensive care.

Health Minister Christine Elliot said Monday the province will add hundreds of critical care beds this week to help with an influx of COVID-19 cases that is pushing the health-care system to the brink.