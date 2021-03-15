Second resident at Miramichi Lodge dies of COVID-19 

A second resident at Miramichi Lodge in Pembroke has died of COVID-19.

The news was confirmed by Renfrew County on Monday as the County-run long-term care home continues to deal with an outbreak of the virus.

While the person was not identified, the County said in a statement that they "extend their condolences to the family of this resident as well as to all the residents and staff at the home."

Another resident died from the virus last week, which was announced by the County on Thursday.

The outbreak remains in place at the facility and three residents remain infected with the virus as of Monday morning. The County said two residents have remained asymptomatic throughout their infection while the third resident became asymptomatic recently. A staff member has also tested positive but has been in isolation at home and not in contact with anyone in the facility, according to the County.

"The County of Renfrew thanks the community for its understanding during this difficult time and assures the public it is continuing to make decisions in the best interest of residents and staff to ensure their health and safety is first and foremost."

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit said residents at the Lodge were given a first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Feb 8 followed by a second dose on March 8.