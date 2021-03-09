Seniors over 80 scheduled to get COVID-19 vaccine this week

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark this week with seniors over the age of 80 scheduled to get their shots.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said it began booking appointments last week for eligible seniors at one of the four vaccination clinics in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls.

In an update on the rollout status on Monday, the health unit said it will continue to provide second doses of vaccines to those in the first two priority groups and also begin offering first doses to staff and caregivers in long-term care and high-risk retirement homes.

The Health Unit said it continues to grow its capacity for the four vaccination clinics in the area and reminded the public that the clinics are for invitation only. It asked the public for patience as the vaccine rollout continues, noting an unprecedented number of emails and calls its received from those wondering when they can get a vaccine.

"We know many people are very anxious to get their vaccine, but if you have been given a link and booking code for a vaccine appt it is for YOU and based on your eligibility," the health unit shared on Twitter on Monday.

"Please do not share these links and codes as it will only result in delays to the whole process."

For residents under 80, the health unit said the rollout of vaccines will likely start in April and they will be notified in advance.

6,725 people in the Tri-County area have so far received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.