Seven new cases of COVID-19, active cases slightly down

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Thursday while 13 people recovered from the virus.

It was the first day in some time that recoveries outpaced new cases in the region. That pushed active cases down to 89 across the region and no one is being treated for the virus in area hospitals.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health urged residents to continue to follow public health advice to quell the spread of the virus within the community, as over 40 per cent of new cases this week have been variants of concern.

Across the province COVID-19 cases are up. Ontario is reporting 2,380 new cases today. Hospital admissions are rising. This is why in #KFLA it is vital to stay local, support local, and minimize our social interactions. 5 or less is safest! — MOH@kflaph.ca (@MOHKFLA) March 25, 2021

Ontario reported 2,380 new cases on Thursday, the first day it recorded over 2,000 cases since Jan. 31, with variants becoming more apparent across the province. Officials estimate the variants are roughly half of new infections across the province.

Hospitalizations continue to be high across Ontario, with 893 people being treated in hospitals and over 300 in intensive care. 17 more deaths were also reported Thursday.

Data showed 79,446 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Wednesday's report, the highest one-day total since the vaccine rollout began.