Seven new cases of COVID-19, active cases trend lower

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark but eight people recovered as active cases continue to trend downward.

There remains 60 active cases in the area as of Wednesday, one fewer than the previous day, while three people remain being treated in hospital. Two people are in intensive care.

Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer for the Tri-County area said even as cases decline in the region, residents need to take caution as variants continue to spread and it could mean a quick step backwards if people aren't careful.

"We want to be in a position where our businesses and our services can ramp up again but really, really safely," Stewart said.

"Every time that someone wears a mask, keeps two metres away, stays home when they don't need to go out, actually helps the community as a whole."

Stewart also urged everyone to get vaccinated if they are eligible and to take the first vaccine that's available to them.

Patients from other parts of the province continue to be transferred to the Brockville area as hospital capacity has suffered across the province; 2,281 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, including 877 people being treated in intensive care.

Ontario reported 3,480 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, slightly lower than numbers seen last week and the seventh straight day below 4,000.

24 more deaths were also linked to the virus on Wednesday.



The head of Ontario Health, the public agency that oversees the province's health care system, said while cases appear to be declining, intensive care units are still experiencing serious capacity issues.

"You have to see the case counts come down first and then we will see the impact in the ICUs, in hospitalizations, and that timeline can be two to three weeks,'' the agency's CEO Matt Anderson said on Wednesday.

-With files from The Canadian Press