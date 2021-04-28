Seven new cases of COVID-19, Kingston cases appear to be 'plateauing'

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Tuesday while six people recovered from the virus.

That increased the number of active cases to 83 in KFL&A, one higher than Monday, while three people in their 50's are being treated in hospital. Two people are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

Despite cases somewhat "plateauing" in the region, Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer for KFL&A said Tuesday the risks remain high to the community and residents should stay at home as much as possible.

Moore said cases and contacts are being "actively monitored" for the next week or so to see if infections continue to decrease.

Ontario on Tuesday reported its fourth straight day of decreased cases, adding to 3,265 new cases along with 29 more deaths. The death toll in the province now stands at 7,935.

There are 2,336 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 875 in intensive care units. 589 patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The province reports that 362,563 people in Ontario have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and are now considered immunized against the disease.

Officials said that 94,819 doses of the vaccine were administered to residents in the province in the previous 24-hour period.