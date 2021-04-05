Seven new cases of COVID-19 reported on Easter Sunday

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Sunday as active cases have slightly dipped from last week.

There are 19 active cases in the region as of Monday morning, with the latest data from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit showing four people being treated for the virus in area hospitals.

Ontario is expected to reveal two days' worth of COVID-19 statistics on Monday after foregoing Easter Sunday's usual case count because of the holiday. The province reported 3,000 new cases each of Friday and Saturday, the highest levels seen in months.

Hospital capacity across the province remains strained, with 467 people currently in hospital, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Renfrew County and the rest of Ontario were put into a 28-day shutdown as of Saturday in response to spreading variants and increased hospitalizations.