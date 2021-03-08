Seven new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Sunday as cases continue to rise in the area.

There are now 31 active cases in the area and the latest data from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit shows one person is being treated in hospital.

McNab/Braeside has the highest number of active cases in the area with nine, followed by Arnprior and Petawawa with six cases a piece. The rise in cases in the area has led to more restrictions that came into effect in Renfrew County on Monday.

One case of the virus has been identified at Champlain Discovery School in Pembroke and a letter to parents said the health unit is working with the school to prevent any spread of the virus. The school remains open for in-person learning.

Ontario reported 1,299 new cases on Sunday along with 15 more deaths linked to the virus. The death toll in Ontario now stands at 7,067.

Ontario also reported 30,192 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered between Saturday and Sunday as the provincial vaccine rollout slowly ramps up.