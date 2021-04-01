Seven new cases of COVID-19, residents asked not to travel over Easter

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Wednesday as active cases trended down once again.

There are now 59 active cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington as of Thursday morning and two people are being treated in hospital.

Six more variants of concern were also identified among the new cases on Wednesday, as health officials are once again asking everyone to follow public health advice to stop the spread of the more contagious variants in the region.

During a media briefing earlier this week, Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer for KFL&A, urged residents not to travel over the Easter long weekend and was confident a class order limiting gatherings in Kingston until at least the end of April would help quell the spread of the virus.

He asked residents to keep their "social circle as small as possible," with the order currently limiting gatherings to five or less indoors or outdoors, which he said would "really benefit us in the long term as we try to immunize our population and best protect those that are the most vulnerable."

Ontario reported 2,333 new cases on Wednesday, continuing a stretch of new cases over 2,000 for the past week, while 15 more deaths were also reported.

There are now 1,111 people hospitalized with the virus in Ontario and 396 people in intensive care, numbers that have health officials concerned about hospital capacity in the province. It's being cited as one of the biggest reasons for a 28-day lockdown that is reportedly set to take effect in Ontario as of Saturday. Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the announcement on Thursday afternoon.