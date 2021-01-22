Seven new cases of COVID-19, six recoveries 

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Thursday while six people also recovered from the virus.

That bumps the number of active cases in the area up to 23, one more than the previous day, as one person remains in the Intensive Care Unit in hospital.

Ontario reported 2,632 new cases on Thursday and 46 more deaths from the virus, including 33 people in long-term care. 5,614 people have died in Ontario.

There were 1,533 people in hospital as of Thursday, slightly down from 1,598 on Wednesday, while 388 are in intensive care units and 293 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

While new cases and hospitalizations have been slightly down this week, one of Ontario's top doctors said on Thursday it's too soon to say if the curve has been flattened.

Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said an additional week or two of data is needed to fully assess the trajectory of the virus in the province.

