Seven new cases of COVID-19, variants continue to rise

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Monday as variants of the virus continue to rise in the region.

There are now 44 active cases in the region as 25 new cases have been reported over the past three days. Data from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit shows 57 cases involving variants of the virus have been identified in so far in the area, a cause of concern for public health officials.

Three people are being treated in hospital with the virus including two people in intensive care.

Residents are being asked to continue to follow public health guidelines to avoid the spread of the virus and to stay at home as much as possible.

#StayHomeStaySafe to protect your loved ones over spring break. Host virtual gatherings with friends, as indoor social gatherings can only occur among immediate household members. #PhysicalDistancing will help RCD #FlattenTheCurve. https://t.co/miBQnG5wEa pic.twitter.com/EK8hWOLIOf — Renfrew County and District Health Unit (@RCDHealthUnit) April 12, 2021

Ontario reported over 4,000 new cases once again on Monday as cases and hospitalizations continue to skyrocket across the province.

1,646 people are hospitalized in Ontario because of the virus, including 619 in intensive care and 408 people breathing with the help of ventilators. Hospitals have started ramping down elective surgeries Monday to ensure they have the capacity to treat more COVID-19 patients if necessary.



The province said it administered 74,722 doses of the vaccine in the previous 24 hours, with 3,214,465 vaccines in total doled out so far.