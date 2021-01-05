Seven new cases reported in Kingston, active cases under 50 

The Kingston-area reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Monday as the number of active cases continue to slowly decrease in the area.

There are now 45 active cases of the virus in the region as of Tuesday morning, two fewer than last week and far fewer than case numbers earlier in December.

One person remains hospitalized with the virus.

Joyceville Institution has also reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 since last week, according to data from the Correctional Service Canada's COVID-19 dashboard, meaning 66 active cases of the virus. Over 80 prisoners tested positive for the virus last month, prompting a call from advocates for more protections for Ontario prisoners.

Cases for prisons are tracked by the federal government, not local health authorities, so they are not included in the Kingston-area's total numbers. There have been a total of 151 cases at Joyceville since the start of the pandemic, while 85 people have recovered.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington remain in a province-wide lockdown until at least Jan. 23 but provincial officials have said the issue may be revisited sooner in area's with low case numbers. The lockdown began on Dec. 26.

Ontario reported 3,270 new cases on Monday and 29 more deaths were attributed to the virus. 1,190 people are currently in hospital because of the virus as of Tuesday morning, including 333 patients in intensive care.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, 42,419 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, according to the government, and of those, 4,808 doses were administered on Sunday.