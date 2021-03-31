Seven new COVID-19 cases, cases decline for sixth straight day

Seven new case of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Tuesday as active cases continued their downward trend in the area.

There are 89 active cases in the region but Tuesday marked the sixth straight day of declining cases as recoveries once again outpaced new cases.

One person is being treated in hospital in the intensive care unit.

Lanark County West and the eastern portion of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville have the most active cases in the area with 33 and 30 respectively.

While local cases have been trending down, Ontario is seeing a spike in cases that Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday said could mean new restrictions.

Premier Doug Ford did not say what new measures the provincial government is considering but that he will consult the province's top doctor before making any decisions.

The Ontario Hospital Association and the province's Science Advisory Table both warned Tuesday that intensive care units were reaching capacity.

Much like the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, Ford warned people against making plans for the Easter Weekend to avoid a spike in cases that was seen across the province after Christmas.

Ontario reported 2,336 new cases on Tuesday and 14 more deaths linked to the virus.

1,090 people are currently in provincial hospitals being treated for the virus, 387 are in intensive care and 249 people are on a ventilator.