Seven new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-County area on Tuesday as Eastern Lanark County continues to be the region's hotspot for the virus.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said five of the cases added on Tuesday were added from March 7 numbers.

There are now 57 active cases in the but no one is currently admitted to hospital with the virus.

Of the 57 cases, 40 are active in Lanark East, by far the highest in the region as officials look to get a handle on an outbreak of the virus in the area that led to a class order and more restrictions from the health unit as of last Friday. Most of the cases in the area are linked to social gatherings and one Carleton Place pub, according to the health unit.

Ontario reported 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and six more deaths connected to the virus. 689 people remain in provincial hospitals including 290 in intensive care.

Provincial data showed 31,047 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were also administered since Monday.