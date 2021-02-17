Sherwood Park Manor in Brockville eyes bed expansion

While long-term care homes have been severely challenged during the ongoing pandemic, Brockville's Sherwood Park Manor is looking to expand.

The not-for-profit facility on County Road 2 has hired consultants to work on a proposal for expansion that would see 21 new beds added to the current 107 beds.

It said in a statement on Tuesday that local needs and wait times for long-term care are the "driving force" behind the new proposal, as it said it serves residents mostly from Brockville and the surrounding area, while it also remains accessible for families by car, Brockville Transit or by taxi.

The Manor has operated for 45 years in the area and the board said in a statement the proposed expansion would help ease pressure in the area for those waiting for a long-term care space.

The cost of the proposed expansion is not yet known but if approved, the board expects a major fundraising drive to help spur on the addition.

The manor currently receives provincial funding but does receive subsidies from city or county taxpayers.

