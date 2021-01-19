Shoplifter arrested after Prescott foot pursuit 

A man faces a slew of charges after police said he stole roughly $200 worth of products from a Prescott store and tried to flee officers on foot.

Grenville OPP were called to a store on Prescott Centre Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday after staff reported a theft by a man who had left the scene.

Police said officers found the man on Massie Drive and after a short foot chase, the suspect was arrested.

Nathan Towey, 28, from Prescott is charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a dangerous weapon and resisting a police officer.

Towey is scheduled to appear in a Brockville court at a later date.