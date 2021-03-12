Single COVID-19 case puts seven classes at five Kingston-area schools in isolation

Seven classes at five different public schools in the Kingston-area are in self-isolation as a precaution after a single COVID-19 cases has been found linked to a school that health officials said is a variant of the virus.

The variant of concern has not specifically been identified but Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health has ordered the dismissal of some classes at Marysville Public School, Module Vanier, Polson Park Public School, Sir John A. Macdonald Public School and Winston Churchill Public School.

The Limestone District School Board said the dismissal took effect Thursday and will remain in effect until an investigation is completed by the health unit.

"Because [variants of concern] could spread more easily than typical COVID-19 cases, more proactive isolation and contact tracing measures are being taken if a VOC is suspected in a school environment," the school board said in a statement late Thursday night.

"KFL&A Public Health and the school board are taking all necessary steps to prevent further spread of the virus both in schools and the community."

The School Board said students unaffected by the dismissal at the schools can continue to attend in-person classes as long as they pass daily COVID-19 screening.

The variant discovered will need to be further tested to identify exactly which variant of the virus it is but its the ninth such variant found in the area.

