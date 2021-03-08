SIU clears Brockville officers in Texas man's death

Brockville Police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the death of Texas man in July that was accused of murder.

Alberto Ayala-Guerrero died after he jumped off the North August Road overpass on July 25 as officers approached him. Ayala-Guerrero was wanted in Houston, Texas for the fatal shooting of his 32-year-old sister-in-law.

In a final report on the incident, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit found no grounds for charges against the officers and that they acted accordingly based on the situation.

"I am unable to find fault with the manner in which they approached Mr. Ayala-Guerrero," IU director Joseph Martino wrote in his report.

"They could not have known that Mr. Ayala-Guerrero, faced with his pending apprehension, would take the drastic action he did."

Martino wrote after Ayala-Guerrero jumped from the overpass, the officers involved "comported themselves with due care and regard for Mr. Ayala-Guerrero’s health and safety."

He later died at Kingston General Hospital.

"As I am satisfied that (officers) acted lawfully throughout their encounter with Mr. Ayala-Guerrero, there is no basis for criminal charges in this case and the file is closed."

