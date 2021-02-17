SIU clears Frontenac OPP officers in October crash 

The province's police watchdog has cleared Frontenac OPP officers of any wrongdoing in connection to a crash in Kingston that caused serious injuries to a woman in October.

The Special Investigations Unit probed the Oct. 25 crash at the Highway 401 off-ramp at Battersea Road that led to a female driver suffering a broken right scapular and left leg.

Police said OPP officers initially tried to stop the woman's Honda Civic on Highway 401 eastbound as she straddled two lanes of traffic while speeding. The woman accelerated away from the officer, according to the SIU's report, exiting at Highway 15, with OPP calling off the pursuit several times because of dangerously high speeds.

Around this time, according to SIU Director Joseph Martino's report, the woman's spouse reported she was driving impaired and had already been in a crash at home before she left in search of her phone.

Police once again found the woman heading south on Highway 15 and she turned on Innovation Drive northbound before coming to a stop in the middle of the road. An officer tried to approach the car on foot but it again sped off before two officers tried to pull the car over again.. The woman slammed into one of the cruisers and sped away, according to the SIU, who said the chase was called off again as she entered the on-ramp of Highway 401 westbound.

A short time later, Kingston Police reported a crash on the off-ramp at Battersea Road where the car the woman was driving had crashed into a rock cut. Technical data gleaned from the woman's car showed she had been going upwards of 200 km/h in the moments before the crash. She was then taken to hospital.

The SIU concluded officers did nothing wrong in their interaction with the woman and that no criminal charges should be laid.

"In the final analysis, as I am satisfied that the subject officer did not at any time transgress the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law during his engagement with the complainant’s Honda, there is no basis for proceeding with charges against the officer and the file is closed," Martino concluded in his report.

The Special Investigations Unit probes the conduct of police officers in incident that result in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.