Six new cases of COVID-19, eight recoveries

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-County area on Tuesday as it updates its figures for the first time since last Friday.

The six new cases included the total reported over the Family Day long weekend, while eight people recovered from the virus over the same time frame.

There are currently 15 active cases of the virus in the Tri-County area with two people being treated in hospital.

Ontario reported its third straight day under 1,000 new cases Tuesday, reporting 904 new cases and 964 from Family Day Monday.

26 more virus-related deaths were reported over the two days as well, while 742 people remain in provincial hospitals. 292 people are in intensive care and 201 are breathing with the help of ventilators.