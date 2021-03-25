Six new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston, April could bring more cases

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Wednesday as infections remained stable.

The area now sits at 95 active cases as of Thursday morning with no patients being treated for the virus in hospital.

Six more 'variants of concern' were also identified in the new cases and are now the majority of infections in the region, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore said earlier this week.

Moore told City Council on Tuesday that the next few weeks will be critical to bring the spread of the virus under control, as he anticipated that April would be a difficult month with infections expected to rise.

The neighbouring Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County, which includes Brockville, Prescott, Smiths Falls and the Carleton Place area, reported 25 new cases on Wednesday as active cases have skyrocketed to 140 in the area, which remains under red-zone restrictions from the province that began on Monday.

Ontario continued its string of high cases on Wednesday, reporting 1,571 new cases and 10 new deaths from the virus.

Hospitalizations are also a concern across the province as they've surged the past week; 893 people are being treated for the virus in provincial hospitals and that includes over 300 in intensive care.

The province reported that 72,451 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were given out since its last update, the highest number administered in a single day so far.