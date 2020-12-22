Six new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston, lockdown coming

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Monday as the province announced it was imposing a lockdown on the entire province.

The six new cases were reported with 21 recoveries as well, moving the active cases in the Kingston-area to 84, it's lowest in recent days.

6 new cases today:

Female, 30s, under investigation

Male, 40s, under investigation

Female, 60s, under investigation

Male, 10-19, under investigation

Male, 30s, close contact

Female, 20s, close contact

21 resolved cases

86 active cases pic.twitter.com/HF8TC8Szy8 — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) December 21, 2020

Dr. Kieran Moore, Medical Officer of Health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, said on Monday that a planned province-wide lockdown to get control of case numbers will only work if people follow public health guidelines and avoid travel over the holiday season.

"We're not seeing widespread community activity, we can connect the dots," Moore said in an interview on FLY-FM.

"If people keep their social circles small and they stay within their household, we will get a handle on this."

With news of the lockdown, Kingston has also closed all indoor municipal recreation facilities from Dec. 26 to Jan. 23. Kingston Transit has also altered its schedule but City Hall remains open for in-person transactions at the Payment Centre and the City Clerk's Office. The municipal building at 1211 John Counter Blvd. also remains open.

1/2 Today, the @ONgov announced a provincewide shutdown to restrict the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The shutdown will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. Dec. 26 to Jan. 23, 2021. Learn how this shutdown will impact City services—and you! https://t.co/Ia8e6ka7rh pic.twitter.com/vaHzVX3bDH — City of Kingston - Municipal Government (@cityofkingston) December 21, 2020

Kingston Frontenac Public Library has also moved all branches back to curbside pickup for materials.

The lockdown is expected to last until Jan. 23 in southern Ontario but the Ford Government said the situation will be monitored on a daily basis.