Six new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County on Sunday 

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Sunday as new cases continue to grow in the area.

There are 36 active cases of the virus in the area as of Monday morning and the latest data from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit shows one person being treated in hospital.

The area has seen almost two dozen cases added over the past week and Dr. Robert Cushman, Chief Medical Officer for Renfrew County and District has asked for residents to continue to follow public health advice to avoid the spread of the virus, but also to avoid further restrictions being imposed.

Cushman noted two social gatherings were responsible for roughly a dozen new cases last week.

"RCD has been classified as a green zone for weeks now, which will likely change if cases continue to rise," said Cushman said in a statement, noting a high number of cases in the Arnprior area.

"Businesses are finally getting the chance to open again, to employ their workers, and to serve their customers delayed needs. The last thing we want to do is to jeopardize our status and clamp down yet again on the economy, or possibly implement more stringent rules in the Arnprior area."

Ontario reported 1,185 new cases on Sunday and 16 more deaths from the virus.

Sunday's case total pushed Ontario above 300,000 infections since the start of the pandemic.