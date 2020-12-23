Six new cases of COVID-19, Kingston's Top Doctor pushes for shorter lockdown 

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday as Kingston's Top Doctor pushes for a shorter lockdown than the impending 28-day one set to take effect on Boxing Day.

Kingston's six new cases were all infected from close contacts and were already in quarantine, while twelve people reportedly recovered from the virus. Two people remain in hospital.

With a province-wide lockdown looming Friday as the Ford Government looks to slow a spike in new cases across the province, Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, told a conference call this week he hopes parts of Eastern Ontario will be allowed out of the lockdown after 14 days.

Moore said if the area's numbers continue to trend lower, hospital capacity is in a good place and the public is following proper health guidelines, he believes Kingston will be spared the full brunt of the lockdown.

"I think doing it in two-week periods is reasonable in low-risk areas like the eastern Ontario region at present," Moore said, according to the Kingston-Whig Standard, adding even with an expected influx in gatherings, there would still be 14 days to have people tested and get results.

Moore is one of many top doctors across Eastern Ontario pushing for the shorter lockdown in the face of low cases numbers in their respective areas.

Similar comments have been made by the City of Ottawa's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Vera Etches, and by Acting Medical Officer of Health for Renfrew County, Dr. Robert Cushman. Both areas have also seen low case numbers and patients in hospital in recent weeks.

Area businesses are likely to bear the brunt of the lockdown and MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes and Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark said this week the Ford government knew businesses would be impacted, but tough decisions were needed to get case counts under control across the province.

He said it was still possible Eastern Ontario could see its lockdown lifted sooner.

"Those areas...that are green and yellow, might make the case to come out of lockdown sooner," Clark said, adding the provincial government has added financial aid for small businesses.

"Let's just do what we have to do and get out of it and get those small businesses back going."

Ontario reported 2,202 new cases Tuesday, the eighth straight day above 2,000, as most cases continue to come from Toronto, Peel Region and York Region.

There are 1,005 people in hospital with the virus including 273 in intensive care and 172 people on a ventilator.

There were 21 more virus related deaths reported on Tuesday in Ontario as well, moving the death toll since March to 4,188.