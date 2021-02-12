Six new cases of COVID-19, province concerned about variants

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in the Tri-County area, while half as many recovered from the virus.

The new cases and recoveries move the number of active cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark to 14, three more than the day before. Two people remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit who is breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Ontario reported its lowest number of new cases in over two months on Thursday, coming in below 1,000 at 945.

18 more virus related deaths were reported while 883 people remain in hospital. Nine more deaths were linked to long-term care homes, where 3,769 residents have now since the pandemic began.

New projections released by the provincial government on Thursday show public health measures like lockdowns have been working to lower cases in Ontario, but variants of the virus remain a top concern.

The new numbers show vaccinations in long-term care are leading to fewer deaths, but experts advising the government are concerned about a potential third wave, as the U.K. variant picks up steam across the province.

Right now, provincial data show about five to ten per cent of cases are made of up variants, but officials expected that to increase again in late February.