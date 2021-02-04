Six new cases of COVID-19, two recoveries 

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-County area Wednesday while two people also recovered from the virus.

That moves the number of active cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark up to 25, four more than the previous day.

One person remains in hospital in the intensive care unit.

Ontario reported 1,172 new cases Wednesday, a large drop from the over 3,000 new cases being reported just two weeks ago. The 52,418 tests along with the new cases moved Ontario's positivity rate of at least 3.3 per cent. 67 more deaths were also reported by the province including 29 long-term care residents.

Hospitalizations continued their slow climb downward, as 1,066 people were in provincial hospitals for COVID-19 treatment on Wednesday, down from at least 1,382 one week ago.

With cases declining in many areas, Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday an announcement on when the economy could-reopen could come as soon as Monday. A province-wide lockdown has been in place since Dec. 26.