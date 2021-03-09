Sixth COVID-19 variant case found in Kingston

A sixth case of a COVID-19 variant has been found in the Kingston-area.

The latest data from Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health confirms a sixth 'variant of concern,' but further testing is required to determine which variant it is. Provincial modeling last month anticipated up to 40 per cent of cases in the province would be variants by late March and officials have been concerned because they seem to be more contagious and severe.

▫️ A previous case from this weekend (F 60s, under investigation) has tested positive for a VOC, bringing our total VOC cases to 6 pic.twitter.com/7lZYEXB1bq — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) March 8, 2021

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Kingston Monday while five people recovered from the virus. That moved active cases to 21 in KFL&A. No one is currently being treated in hospital.

Ontario reported its highest case count in over a month on Monday, with 1,631 cases and ten new deaths from the virus.

Provincial data shows 21, 882 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered between Sunday and Monday, as 273,676 people in the province are now fully vaccinated.

