Snow blowers, lumber stolen in separate retail break-ins

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP are investigating a pair of retail break-ins in Petawawa and Laurentian Valley Township that saw a number of tools and lumber stolen.

Police said someone broke into a Petawawa home improvement business overnight Sunday into Monday with a quantity of lumber products stolen.

On the same night, police said a number of items including snow blowers and a generator were also stolen.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.