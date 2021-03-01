Snow squall watch in effect for Brockville-area Monday 

A snow squall watch is in effect for Brockville and much of the Tri-County area as blowing snow could cause issues in the region on Monday.

Environment Canada said between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow could fall on the area starting Monday afternoon and it could be heavy at times, with blowing snow expected to cause viability problems on area roads.

Drivers are being asked to be prepared and to drive to the conditions, as Environment Canada said squalls can come on quickly and without warning.

The snow is supposed to stop sometime overnight as the region will head back to a deep freeze of -25 overnight.