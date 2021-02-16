Snowmobile crash kills South Frontenac man: OPP 

A South Frontenac man is dead after a snowmobile crash early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday off Milburn Road, southeast of Battersea in South Frontenac Township.

Frontenac OPP said a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released until family are notified.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Frontenac OPP at at 613-372-1932 or at 1-888-310-1122.