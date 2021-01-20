Snowmobile riders reminded to stay off closed trails 

Snowmobile riders are being reminded to stay off of closed trails in Pembroke and Renfrew County.

The Timberline Snowmobile Club has asked riders to stay away from the closed trails because more snow is needed before they can open and the low snow can be a safety hazard. It said in an online post that using the trails before their ready would "jeopardize all the hard work our operators have put into the trail so far."

"We are doing our best with what we have let’s pray for some more snow and cold weather."

The club says despite the recent snowfall, more snow is needed to open up the trails.

A map of open and closed trails can be found here.