Snowmobiler killed in South Frontenac crash identified

A man killed in a snowmobile crash in South Frontenac Township on Family Day has been identified by police.

Frontenac OPP said 22-year-old Zachary Greenlees was killed on Monday when his snowmobile crashed into a mound of dirt in a field off of Milburn Road, just south of Battersea around 4:30 a.m.

The snowmobile's passenger was not hurt and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police said speed, alcohol or drugs were not considered factors.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Frontenac OPP at at 613-372-1932 or at 1-888-310-1122.