Snowmobilers asked to be safe after Madawaska Valley crash

Killaloe OPP are asking snowmobiles in the area to be vigilant after a weekend crash in Madawaska Valley.

Police said a 50-year-old man from Ashton lost control of his snowmobile and struck a tree along a trail on Saturday. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no charges were laid.

OPP are asking riders to follow trail signs and to always ride to their own ability to ensure the safety of everyone on area trails. It also asks them to reduce speeds when driving at night and to watch for fences, wires, trees and other objects that may be difficult to spot.