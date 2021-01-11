Soldier at Garrison Petawawa gets first COVID vaccine in the region

At CFB Petawawa, the first Canadian Forces soldier has received the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Private Connor Doucette of the 2nd Field Ambulance received the vaccine on Jan 7. Doucette became top priority to receive it due to his position as a medical technician, which falls under the tier 1 rollout.

Tier 2 of the priority list will include military members who will be distributing the vaccine across the county.

So, far 424,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine have been delivered in Canada. Major General Marc Bilodeau says he hopes to see all Canadian Forces members vaccinated by the start of July.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips. With files from The Canadian Press