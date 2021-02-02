South Algonquin man charged with sex assault

A 46-year-old man from South Algonquin Township has been charged with sexual assault and other charges after a nearly month-long investigation.

Killaloe OPP said in investigation began on Jan. 8 after a report of a sexual assault at a home in Madawaska Valley Township. It said a man was arrested this week in connection to the complaint.

Few details were released but the unnamed man was charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and breach of probation.

The man's name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, according to police, who said there is no risk to public safety.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10 in Killaloe.