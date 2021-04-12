South Dundas man charged after ATV hits house

A South Dundas man faces charges after an ATV crashed into a home in Cardinal on Thursday night.

Grenville OPP said emergency crews were called just after 8 p.m. Thursday when an ATV struck a home on Walter Street. Police said the operator was combative and assaulted one of the responding officers at the scene.

Dillon Shaver, 28, is charged with assaulting a peace officer and impaired driving. Police said he suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Saver will appear in a Brockville Court at a later date.

