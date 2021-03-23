St. Lawrence College aiming for in-person classes this fall

St. Lawrence College says its aiming to deliver most classes in-person this fall as long as the COVID-19 pandemic allows.

The school said Monday if increased in-class instruction is not possible by the fall, decisions would be made based on the number of vaccines administered and restrictions in place, but it was optimistic more students would be returning to class come September on all three of its campuses in Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall.

"SLC will have made plans for its campuses and programs that apply lessons learned from the past year," the school said in a statement.

"Planning and decisions will continue to incorporate public health and provincial Ministry requirements and guidelines."

Glenn Vollebregt, President and CEO of the college, said in a statement he was "thrilled at the prospect of seeing more of our students and employees back on campus."

"We will be guided by our values, ensuring that our decisions consider everyone equally. This is not a time for 'we've always done it this way,' but rather an opportunity to innovate where possible, to continue helping our students achieve their academic goals."

Since last March, only a limited number of students have been learning on campus, with priority given to health sciences programs and programs involving applied aspects like labs and simulations.